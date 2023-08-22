The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Republicans Subpoena 4 Officials Who Witnessed Alleged Politicization of Hunter Biden Probe

August 22, 2023   |   Tags:

House Republicans issued subpoenas to two IRS agents and two FBI special agents alleged to have attended or been briefed on a meeting where prosecutor David Weiss discussed the extent of his authority to pursue charges against Hunter Biden. The post Republicans Subpoena 4 Officials Who Witnessed Alleged Politicization of Hunter Biden Probe appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


