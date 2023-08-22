Slam-dunk: accusations of “privilege” swell

Perhaps some Woke activists and supporters are learning that blanket accusations of “fascist” and “Nazi” don’t work as well as other tactics and labels.

We are seeing more and more the accusations of certain people and groups of having “privilege’.” Racists (that is, anyone with skin tones less than Fitzgerald Skin Type IV: see below) have “white privilege” and misogynists (that is, anyone with XY chromosomes who don’t identify as homosexual or transgender of some flavor) have “male privilege.” You get the point.

There are all kinds of “privilege” but only a relatively limited range that are viewed as bad or intolerable by our wonderfully-tolerant and situational-ethical Woke neighbors and enemies of liberty.

Let us look at a few.

Among them, it seems, is the accusation of “christian privilege” as recently made by some professor or instructor at some university. (Officially, she is lecturer of Native American and Indigenous Studies at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) whatever that really is.

(No doubt showing my bigotry and evil nature, I can’t tell what she identifies as by her picture or words: is she a he, a she, an it, or something else? Is she some kind of indig or identifies as one? Who knows, these days.)

As near as I can tell, this university is supported massively by government (that is, stolen taxpayer or borrowed) money. She spent part of last year exposing students and passer-bys to propaganda explaining and attacking “christian privilege.” (Note: we here at TPOL use “christian” without a capital letter for religious reasons – this prof or lecturer doesn’t.) Now, if fear and rejection of “privilege” and of some forms of religion (like christianity) were themselves classified as religion? My oh my, then would the ACLU demand that government stop supporting the religion of “anti-religion” and of “anti-privilege” they same way they demand other things today>=?

Just a question, mind you.

Now, as a christian myself (as are all of us at TPOL), I must be the first to admit that christians are indeed privileged. But the privileges, the benefits, we believe we have in Christ are not what this lecturer is het up about. She is claiming that we don’t have to worry about “not being allowed to celebrate ‘our’ holidays” and not being persecuted for ‘our’ beliefs and a whole host of things: perhaps a few of her claims were true a half-century ago, but today?

Again just asking, you understand.

I’m reminded of an old joke (or fable): Two Jews are commiserating with each other after surviving a local pogrom in their rural district. “I know we are God’s chosen people,” one says, and the second voices his agreement. “But,” moans the first man, “if it weren’t for the honor of that, I think I’d rather pass.”

That could be many christians (as well as Jews) today in various parts of these Fifty States.

But on to other forms of “privilege.” Over the past few months we’ve seen attacks by various Woke social justice warriors on people who are, for example, privileged because they can speak (and even write) in grammatical, correctly spelled English. Who are privileged because they grew up in two-parent families. Who are privileged because they work in professions which pay more money than other professions.

The list can go on and on, of course.

But there seems to be a common thread: “privilege” according to the SJW so-called progressive people today seems to be present whenever there is some outcome that they don’t agree with, and that they can blame society – or old dead white guys – for creating.

In other words, accusations of “privilege” are a hammer. For many of them, the only tool they seem to have or use. So everything they don’t like is now a nail.

Enough said!



