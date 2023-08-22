The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Ukraine Likely Destroys Supersonic Russian Bomber in Drone Attack, UK Says

August 22, 2023

British military intelligence said on Tuesday that a weekend drone attack on an airfield deep inside Russia which Moscow blamed on Ukraine is highly likely to have destroyed a TU-22M3 supersonic long-range bomber. The post Ukraine Likely Destroys Supersonic Russian Bomber in Drone Attack, UK Says appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


