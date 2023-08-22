The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Vegan Dem Megadonor Bankman-Fried ‘Subsisting on Bread and Water’ in Jail, Lawyer Says

August 22, 2023   |   Tags:

FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried is "subsisting on bread and water" because the federal jail where he is being held ahead of his fraud trial has not provided him with a vegan diet as he requested, his lawyer said on Tuesday. The post Vegan Dem Megadonor Bankman-Fried 'Subsisting on Bread and Water' in Jail, Lawyer Says appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x