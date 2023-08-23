Atlanta College Bringing Back Mask Mandates, Canceling Parties, Despite Zero Covid Cases

A college in Georgia is joining the now-growing chorus of institutions and agencies arbitrarily bringing back mask mandates.

Morris Brown College in Atlanta has reportedly "advised students, faculty, and staff that facemasks must be worn on campus for at least the next 14 days", according to The Daily Wire.

And as if the idiocy of bringing back mandates without evidence that they work wasn't enough, how about bringing them back in the absence of the virus? That's right: the college has seen no confirmed cases of Covid, according to WSB-TV, who reported: "Officials say there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases among its students".

That didn't stop the school from posting a message to its Instagram account this week proclaiming that it was going to be responding to the non-threat with mask wearing, physical distancing, guidelines for large gatherings, isolation and quarantine, contract tracing and symptom monitoring.

What, no social credit score yet?

The college is the first in the nation to reinstitute the policies, which it says it is doing "because of reports of positive cases within the Atlanta University Center Consortium", Atlanta News First reported.

They quoted one student as saying: “We went so long without taking it so seriously to begin with, I’m not surprised that it’s back.”

“I per se don’t want to wear a mask again,” another said.

WSB-TV reported that the mandate is "a precautionary move for the next 14 days." Over that period of time, "Morris Brown College will also not allow any parties or large student gatherings on campus," the report says.

It continued: "Other precautionary measures include: temperature checks upon campus arrival, social distancing and contact tracing. Morris Brown College does have a vaccine requirement for students with religious and medical exemptions allowed."