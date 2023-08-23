Biden Admin 'Welds Open Floodgates' At Arizona Border, Allowing Illegalss To Pour Into US

Authored by Chris Menahan via InformationLiberation.com,

The Biden regime is allowing thousands of migrants to illegally invade America every day through "welded open" floodgates on our southern border in Arizona.

The open floodgates in Tucson are now "the busiest point of illegal entry into the country," according to the New York Post.

Illegal aliens are arriving "from as far away as Senegal, Mauritania, India and China," James Breeden, who got the footage, reported.

These illegals buy plane tickets and spending thousands of dollars traveling through Mexico to come to the US and pose as "refugees."

They also abandon their passports and identification documents before crossing as it makes it harder for them to be deported if caught.

From The NY Post, "Open floodgates at Arizona border allow thousands of migrants to walk into the country":

US officials have inexplicably welded open 114 massive gates along the Arizona border to allow water to flow freely during the annual monsoon season and for the migration of an endangered species of antelope, officials said. But the move is also letting an average of 1,400 migrants from as far away as China casually walk into the country daily — with overwhelmed and outnumbered border agents practically helpless to stop them. "We thought the agents were going to tell us something," one Ecuadorean migrant said. "But we just walked in." Said another from Cuba: "It was so easy to get into the US. "Nothing like our journey through Mexico. That part was hard," she added. "I thought there was going to be more security." Last month, more than 42,000 migrants crossed the US border in Arizona illegally through 114 floodgates that federal officials welded open nearly two months ago. The state is now the busiest illegal crossing point into the US.

It was reported last week that the Biden regime is actively selling off the border wall materials the Trump administration purchased for what amounts to pennies on the dollar.

From Fox News:

GovPlanet, an online auction marketplace specializing in military surplus, has sold 81 lots of steel "square structural tubes" since April, according to the New York Post. It's reaped about $2 million in sales, and its auction schedule picked up in May after a GOP-led bill demanded border wall construction either restart or the supplies be provided to state governments. "It's ridiculous," Lines said. "We have completed sections sitting on the ground ready to be installed."

VIDEO:

Arizona's Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs is also selling off some 2,000 shipping containers former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey used to create a makeshift border wall.

Before taking the White House, Biden said that replacement migration is a "source of our strength" which "we can be most proud of."