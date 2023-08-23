Biden DOJ Thrilled After Key Trump Witness Changes His Testimony Upon Hiring a Federal Defender
August 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
One of the key witnesses in the government’s case against former President Donald Trump regarding the alleged mishandling of classified documents has changed his testimony after obtaining new counsel. Yuscil […] The post Biden DOJ Thrilled After Key Trump Witness Changes His Testimony Upon Hiring a Federal Defender appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments