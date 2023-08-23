The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Super PAC Faces Complaint Over Donor Concealment Scheme, Financial Discrepancies

August 23, 2023

President Joe Biden’s favorite super PAC will have to explain a $12 million hole in its finances and its apparent use of an illegal donor concealment scheme after a watchdog group filed a complaint to the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday. The post Biden Super PAC Faces Complaint Over Donor Concealment Scheme, Financial Discrepancies appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


