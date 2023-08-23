The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: Lockdowns Down Under

Melbourne police officers wearing COVID-19 face masks. | Filedimage | Dreamstime.com

The government of Victoria, Australia, has agreed to pay about $5 million (about $3.2 million U.S.) to settle a lawsuit brought by residents of Melbourne public housing who were forced into a hard 14-day COVID-19 lockdown with no warning in July 2020. Some 3,000 people may be eligible for compensation. Despite the settlement, the government still refuses to apologize to the residents. A report from the Victoria ombudsman said the rushed introduction of the lockdown was "not compatible with the residents' human rights" but defended the lockdown itself.

