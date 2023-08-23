Democrat Presidential Frontrunner Newsom Proposes at Legislative Crackdown on Parental Rights

This is who and what the Democrat party wants in the White House. This is what the Democrats mean to do to us. California’s Newsom Hints at Legislative Crackdown on Parental Rights Legislative push comes as admin has threatened school districts that want to notify parents if their child is trans or nonbinary. By: Susannah Luthi, …



Read More...