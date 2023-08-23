The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Doug Burgum Injured While Shooting Hoops, May Miss GOP Debate He Paid Millions To Qualify For

August 23, 2023

Republican presidential candidate and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum may miss the GOP presidential debate on Wednesday night after suffering an injury during a game of pick-up basketball on Tuesday. The post Doug Burgum Injured While Shooting Hoops, May Miss GOP Debate He Paid Millions To Qualify For appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


