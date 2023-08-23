I'm Not F**king Eating Bugs: A Manifesto

I have often commented that inflation is especially nefarious, because it operates in the dark machinery of the night, as nobody notices or has the time to understand it.

Inflation robs people every second of every day, with a majority of its victims unable to articulate how it works.

Inflation’s equally odious and obnoxious cousin is shrinkflation. Shrinkflation is what companies do when they don’t want to violently rub it in your face directly by raising prices. Instead they offer up the gentle rub of giving you less product, for the same price.

Usually, this douchebaggery is accompanied by exceptionally insulting marketing. For example, here’s some limp-d*cked attempt by a focus group at Proctor and Gamble at trying to convince you that the Arabic numeral “6”, an integer known and understood for millennia, actually means “9”.

Shrinkflation is just as grotesque as inflation, and falls into a chum-bucket of consequences that materializes out of thin air, the excrement of the dollar’s continued loss of purchasing power.

And not unlike inflation, these consequences need to be kept under wraps just enough so that they can persist, but with nobody noticing them. If you don’t notice the powers that be taking one nanometer in ground a day from you, it’ll be decades before you notice that you’ve been moved a mile.

There’s been no better example of this “taking one nanometer in ground a day from you” than an emerging and growing chorus of news articles and op-eds beginning to suggest that the populace will one day be eating insects for meals in order to - wait for it - help fight climate change.

Have you noticed headlines like these popping up over the last few years? Here’s one from earlier this month:

Here’s another from May 2023:

And here’s a third, from the head of the snake over at the World Economic Forum:

The best part? Before the World Economic Forum’s article even starts, there’s disclaimers about how the WEF is the “victim” of this article being widely “misrepresented”, as if people are incapable of reading the fucking title and drawing their own conclusion.

Before there is one word of op-ed, there’s a “Help us prevent the spread of misinformation” note.

One might ask why this idea continues to pop up, other than the fact that Klaus Schwab is directing his lobotomized sycophants in charge of various world governments and media outlets to push the narrative.

Surely progressive, left-leaning yuppies believe that it’s for our own good.

“Insects must be better for us nutritionally and will help save the planet,” they’ll think to themselves. “That’s why the government and media, who always have our best interests in mind, are introducing the idea to us. Thanks guys!”



But the reality of the situation is that bug-eating, which used to be fodder for shows like Fear Factor, is being pushed on us because it is the next step in drastically moving our quality of life lower to compensate for a widening inequality gap and the continued loss of purchasing power of the dollar.

I have argued for years that our quality of life is slowly deteriorating as a result of not having sound money or sensible Central Bank policies. Shrinkflation is an obvious example. Less obvious examples include our cities slowly turning into demilitarized zones, the quality of products we use deteriorating and an array of campaigns to have us surrender our civil liberties and quality of life in the name of Greta Thunberg.

As I wrote about in my article “World Economic F*ck’em”, our government and media seem to be happily falling in line with the cues of the puppeteers of the world, many of whom can be found at the World Economic Forum, a collective of self-righteous global elites handing down virtues, values, lessons, lectures and political initiatives to us peons out here in the rest of the world.

That’s right. This group of globally unelected turbo-dildos knows what’s best for us. And what’s best for us always somehow results in us having less private property, fewer civil liberties and moving us one step closer to literally eating dog shit in order to survive. Thanks, Klaus!

Today I take my stand, because one day we’re making peace with eating crickets…the next we’re eating that weapons-grade slop they were serving up on the Nebuchadnezzar in The Matrix because the machines have taken over and food is no longer a delicacy, it is only a required and necessary source of sustenance and basic nutrients to adequately continue to keep our bodies functioning as batteries.

To put it simply, I’ve had enough. The idea of not having personal property and surrendering my civil liberties is one thing. Hell, I can make peace with both just by virtue of the fact that I don’t own much to begin with, and because the government is just going to take whatever it wants regardless. But when you start to replace my Cooler Ranch™ Doritos and Chick-fil-A with mealworms? Well, then you just found the boundaries of the hill that I’m willing to die on.

So if you work at NPR, The New York Times or the Washington Post, do me a favor and save your breath when it come to penning Klaus’ next virtuous-sounding op-ed suggesting we start digging through dirt to find earthworms for breakfast.

I’m not reading it, it’s obvious that you are shills for a globalist agenda that further divides the haves and the have-nots, and, for lack of a better way to put it: I’m not f*cking eating bugs.

