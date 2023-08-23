Jacky Rosen Praised an LGBT Group That Teaches Children About Witchcraft and Masturbation

August 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

When Sen. Jacky Rosen (D., Nev.) visited Our Center Reno last month, she thanked its staff and touted the "local resources" the group provides for area children. Those resources include a "Queer Pagan Exploration" club, a "transdiscovery" group for 11-year-olds, and a sex education curriculum so controversial that a nonpartisan Nevada school board banned it over four years ago. The post Jacky Rosen Praised an LGBT Group That Teaches Children About Witchcraft and Masturbation appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



