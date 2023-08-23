These Are The Most-Watched YouTube Videos Of All Time
August 23, 2023 | Tags: ZEROHEDGEThese Are The Most-Watched YouTube Videos Of All Time
YouTube has been the dominant force in video streaming for well over a decade, with music being a huge driver of the platform’s growth.
However, there seems to have been a demographic shift in YouTube’s audience over the years.
As Visual Capitalist's Freny Fernandes details below, while commercial music videos once dominated the rankings of the most-viewed videos on YouTube, they have since faced stiff competition from an unlikely source: nursery rhymes and children’s educational videos.
This graphic pulls up the 20 most viewed videos on YouTube, revealing the rising demand for kid-focused content and videos as of August 2023.
Now Streaming for Children
Launched in 2016 by Korean education brand Pinkfong, the catchy “Baby Shark (do-do, do-do-do-do)” dance video became the first music video ever to cross 10 billion views in January 2021.
Nine of the top 20 most-viewed YouTube videos today offer content geared toward children:
|Rank
|YouTube Video
|Channel
|Views (August 2023)
|1
|Baby Shark Dance
|Pinkfong
|13.0B
|2
|Despacito
|Luis Fonsi
|8.2B
|3
|Johny Johny Yes Papa
|LooLoo Kids
|6.7B
|4
|Bath Song
|Cocomelon
|6.3B
|5
|Shape of You
|Ed Sheeran
|6.0B
|6
|See You Again
|Wiz Khalifa
|5.9B
|7
|Wheels on the Bus
|Cocomelon
|5.4B
|8
|Phonics Song with TWO Words
|ChuChu TV
|5.4B
|9
|Uptown Funk
|Mark Ronson
|4.9B
|10
|Learning Colors - Colorful Eggs on a Farm
|Miroshka TV
|4.9B
|11
|Gangnam Style
|Psy
|4.8B
|12
|Masha and The Bear - Episode 17
|Get Movies
|4.5B
|13
|Dame Tu Cosita
|Ultra Records
|4.4B
|14
|Axel F
|Crazy Frog
|3.9B
|15
|Sugar
|Maroon 5
|3.9B
|16
|Roar
|Katy Perry
|3.8B
|17
|Counting Stars
|OneRepublic
|3.8B
|18
|Baa Baa Black Sheep
|Cocomelon
|3.7B
|19
|Sorry
|Justin Bieber
|3.6B
|20
|Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)
|Shakira
|3.6B
With total views of 13 billion today, “Baby Shark” surpasses the music video for Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” (previously the most-viewed YouTube video) by almost five billion views.
And other popular child-focused music videos are close behind. “Johny Johny Yes Papa” (#3) and Cocomelon’s “Bath Song” (#4) nudged Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” down to the fifth and sixth rank in the list of most-viewed YouTube videos.
Catchy or Educational?
While many attribute the popularity of kid-focused videos to repetitive lyrics, familiar nursery rhymes, or otherwise catchy music that can’t get out of your head, research says otherwise.
A study by the Pew Research Center found that YouTube plays a key role in providing content for children. 81% of parents of kids aged 11 and younger allow their children to watch YouTube, with 35% of these kids using the platform regularly.
And this has become a lucrative business too. In 2021, the company behind Cocomelon and other popular kids channels was acquired for around $3 billion.
If these trends keep up, we may see more kid-focused content climb up this Top 20 list in the future as well.