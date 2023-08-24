PRESIDENT TRUMP RETURNS TO TWITTER [NOW “X”]: Here’s His First Tweet!

August 24, 2023

On the day that President Donald Trump turned himself into Fulton County, Georgia Democrats — in what now clearly places the United States, once a great country, into Banana Republic status — the president posted on X [formerly Twitter] for the first time since being banned from the previous Twitter regime.

In epic Trumpian fashion, President Trump posted a picture of his mugshot that was also released today:

The Democrats/Deep State are turning President Trump into a martyr and their strategy of arresting political opponents who refuse to be controlled will backfire. As a Democrat might say if the roles were reversed, they are on the “wrong side of history”.

CNN, a fake news organization and part of the CIA’s “Operation Mockingbird,” is already afraid that the president will use his mugshot for political gain.

His proudly posting his mugshot makes their fears warranted.

