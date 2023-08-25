The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Fact-Checkers Say ‘No One Supports Abortion Up Until Birth.’ These Prominent Democrats Disagree.

August 25, 2023   |   Tags:

During and after the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday, fact-checkers rushed to debunk candidates' criticisms of Democratic support for unlimited abortion access. But it was the journalists who got it wrong. The post Fact-Checkers Say 'No One Supports Abortion Up Until Birth.' These Prominent Democrats Disagree. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x