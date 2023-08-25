FEMA Holds Employee Trainings on ‘White Supremacy’ As More Than 1,000 Hawaiians Remain Missing

August 25, 2023

The federal government agency tasked with leading the response to natural disasters has its hands full as more than 1,000 Americans remain missing following wildfires that devastated the Hawaiian island of Maui. FEMA nonetheless is mandating a multi-hour diversity training for employees this week that argues, among other things, that white supremacy is "ingrained in nearly every system and institution in the U.S." The post FEMA Holds Employee Trainings on ‘White Supremacy’ As More Than 1,000 Hawaiians Remain Missing appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



