India Accused Of Faking Moon Landing Photo Featuring Bollywood Dancers, An Astronaut On A Tiger, A Man Riding A Rocket Narrowly Escaping Explosion As He Backflips Onto Lunar Surface

August 25, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BENGALURU — After claiming to have landed near the south pole of the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) released what they claim is the first photo taken by their lunar lander. Unfortunately, several critics have called the authenticity of the photo into question as it features Bollywood dancers, an astronaut on a tiger, and a man riding a rocket narrowly escaping an explosion as he backflips onto the lunar surface.



Read More...