‘Politically Motivated’: House Republicans Launch Probe of Trump Prosecutor in Georgia

August 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

House Republicans on Thursday launched an investigation of Fani Willis, the district attorney in Georgia's Fulton County, as former president Donald Trump prepared to report to jail on criminal charges she brought involving his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. The post ‘Politically Motivated’: House Republicans Launch Probe of Trump Prosecutor in Georgia appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...