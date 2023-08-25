Quinn: "The Entire World Is Nothing But A Racket"

The Burning Platform's Jim Quinn unloads a truck-full of uncomfortable realities in this brief comment:

The entire world is nothing but a racket.

Just call it a war and the funding is never ending.

Why would any politician or general ever want peace?

Their funding would stop.

Why would Big Pharma and their media co-conspirators ever want to cure cancer or any disease created by other mega-corporations?

Their riches would evaporate.

The war on terror must never be won, because the Department of Homeland Security and all the parasites that live off that bloated cow need your money.

Joe Rogan points out the same narrative when it comes to homelessness.

Joe Rogan On The Homelessness Problem In California 🚨🚨🚨



🔊



“The people managing these homeless programs for the state are making $250,000 per year and have no incentive to solve it. If they solve it, they are out of a job. So they just manage it and ask for more funding.… pic.twitter.com/9HqPvHkjei — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 24, 2023

Bureaucrats and departments in all these Democrat shitholes don’t want to solve the homelessness problem. They would be out of jobs.

Everything is a racket.