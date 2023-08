Trump Returns to Elon Musk’s X for the First Time in 2.5 Years Shortly After Being Booked

August 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former President Donald Trump posted on his Twitter (now known as X) account on Thursday for the first time in more than two years and for the first time since […] The post Trump Returns to Elon Musk's X for the First Time in 2.5 Years Shortly After Being Booked appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...