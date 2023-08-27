The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Court Enforces Orwellian Order Against Outspoken Jordan Peterson

August 27, 2023   |   Tags:

A Canadian court has ruled that clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson must undergo “social media sensitivity training” due to his frequent controversial statements, which were deemed “unprofessional.” Wednesday’s decision was handed […] The post Court Enforces Orwellian Order Against Outspoken Jordan Peterson appeared first on The Western Journal.


