Outcry as Police Cover Up Information in Death of Obama Chef, Including Unidentified Woman with Him

August 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

If Barack and Michelle Obama were actually trying to build up conspiracy theories around the still-murky death of the family’s personal chef in July, they couldn’t be doing a much […] The post Outcry as Police Cover Up Information in Death of Obama Chef, Including Unidentified Woman with Him appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...