The Ultimate Road Trip

August 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

If you're planning a road trip, it's smart to include in your group someone who knows something about cars. This was even more true in the early days of motoring, when autos were less reliable than they are now. If your road trip is going to be a car-camping trip, during which you'll rely on various mechanical amenities for your cooking, sleeping, safety, and comfort, you'll be well advised to enlist a person with a knack for gadgetry. And if your route is through a part of the country noted for its natural beauty, you'll want to have with you someone who knows about flora and fauna. The post The Ultimate Road Trip appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...