Trump Used His Mug Shot to Flip Script on Democrats, And It Paid Off Big in Fundraising Numbers

August 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After Donald Trump turned himself in to authorities in Georgia on Thursday, Democrats were ecstatic over the release of his arrest photo, but it quickly became clear that the image […] The post Trump Used His Mug Shot to Flip Script on Democrats, And It Paid Off Big in Fundraising Numbers appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...