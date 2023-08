Biden Urges U.S. Government To Fund Vaccine For Virus U.S. Government Funded

August 28, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With another devastating wave of COVID-19 scheduled to arrive just in time for the upcoming election year, President Joe Biden has urgently asked the U.S. government to provide funding for a new vaccine for the virus the U.S. government funded.



Read More...