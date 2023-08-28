Biden’s Top Candidate To Be Ambassador to Israel Leads Pro-China Think Tank

August 28, 2023

President Biden’s top candidate for ambassador to Israel hosted Chinese Communist Party officials as chairman of a think tank described as "consistently soft on China." That could be cause for concern as the United States seeks Israel’s help in combating Beijing’s growing influence in the Middle East—and to weaken the growing ties between Israel and China. The post Biden’s Top Candidate To Be Ambassador to Israel Leads Pro-China Think Tank appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



