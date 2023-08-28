Brickbat: Too Much Paperwork

The Chicago Police Department said it is investigating an incident in which officers apprehended a man identified by witnesses as the person who attacked another man on the Magnificent Mile, then let him go without filing a report. A local media outlet reports that at least three people tried to file a report on the attack, but officers refused to take their report. An officer finally came to the hospital and took a report from the victim four days after the attack. The man died from his injuries days later.

