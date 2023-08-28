Commerce Secretary Is Fourth Biden Senior Official To Travel To China in Effort To Make Nice

August 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday became the fourth senior Biden administration official to travel to China and promote friendlier relations with the regime, saying it is "profoundly important" for the world's two largest economies to have a stable economic relationship. The post Commerce Secretary Is Fourth Biden Senior Official To Travel To China in Effort To Make Nice appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...