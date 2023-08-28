The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Commerce Secretary Is Fourth Biden Senior Official To Travel To China in Effort To Make Nice

August 28, 2023   |   Tags:

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday became the fourth senior Biden administration official to travel to China and promote friendlier relations with the regime, saying it is "profoundly important" for the world's two largest economies to have a stable economic relationship. The post Commerce Secretary Is Fourth Biden Senior Official To Travel To China in Effort To Make Nice appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x