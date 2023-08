‘Hey, Look, I Am Smoking A Marijuana!’ Shouts DeSantis At Police In Bid To Get His Own Cool Mugshot

August 28, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was seen last night waving around a joint in front of local police officers in a desperate attempt to get arrested and have a cool mugshot just like Trump.



Read More...