States Want China’s Shein To Come Clean About Slave Labor Before It Joins US Stock Exchange

August 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sixteen state attorneys general are pressing the federal government to instate regulations that would force the Chinese-owned online retailer Shein to address allegations it relies on slave labor ahead of its possible inclusion on the U.S. stock exchange. The post States Want China’s Shein To Come Clean About Slave Labor Before It Joins US Stock Exchange appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...