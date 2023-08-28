Watch: Climate Commies Blocking Burning Man Taken Down Hard By Tribal Cops

Tribal police took aggressive action against a group of anti-capitalist climate protesters blocking the road to Burning Man in Nevada on Sunday.

Approximately six activists from Seven Circles and Extinction Rebellion locked themselves to a trailer in the middle of the road, when rangers from the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Police Department of Nevada drove straight through their blockade, sending demonstrators flying as they sobbed "We're non-violent," the Daily Mail reports.

At one point a tribal officer exited his vehicle and ordered a climate protester to the ground at gunpoint before telling her to 'stop resisting' arrest.

Another can be heard asking a protestors 'who has the gun', as the protestors say 'we have no weapons at all, we're environmental protestors'. Guardian journalist Michelle Hooq claimed on social media that the Rangers attended the protest after receiving a call that 'someone in the crowd was going to shoot the activists'. DailyMail.com did not immediately receive a response to a request for comment from Extinction Rebellion, Seven Circles or the PLPTPD.

Watch:

JUST IN: Nevada Rangers ram through climate protest blockade after group shut down BURNING MAN. (FNTV) pic.twitter.com/l0AXBUOqjC — Real Frank (@realzitro) August 27, 2023

Nevada rangers drove directly into a blockade set up by climate protestors on the road to Burning Man. An officer pulled a gun out, tackling a protestor and threatening to shoot



Environmental activists were demanding that #BurningMan ban private jets + single-use plastics pic.twitter.com/dawDjxhV4y — michelle lh࿊࿊q (@MichelleLhooq) August 28, 2023

According to the report, one ranger can be heard saying that the protesters were 'trespassing on tribal land' before they were arrested.

A social media account for Rave Revolution Global posted the footage with the caption "'Nevada Ranger rammed into the blockade, an officer pulled out his gun and threatened to shoot," adding "Activists from Extinction Rebellion and Rave Revolution Global were demanding that the festival ban private jets and single-use plastics."

Meanwhile, the Seattle branch of Extinction Rebellion (imagine the smell) tweeted: "Why would a police officer risk public safety like that?"

Why indeed.

Full video below: