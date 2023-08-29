The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

California Activists File Ballot Initiatives to Counter State’s Transgender Policies

California activists on Monday filed three ballot initiatives to counter some of the state’s transgender policies, including those allowing minors to obtain sex changes and requiring high school girls to compete against biological boys. The post California Activists File Ballot Initiatives to Counter State's Transgender Policies appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


