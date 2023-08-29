Hungarian PM Viktor Orban Praises President Trump’s Foreign Policy in Tucker Interview: ‘Facts Count and His Foreign Policy Was the Best Form for the World in the Last Several Decades’
August 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
The post Hungarian PM Viktor Orban Praises President Trump’s Foreign Policy in Tucker Interview: ‘Facts Count and His Foreign Policy Was the Best Form for the World in the Last Several Decades’ appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments