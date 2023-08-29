‘Illusion of Access’?: Hunter Biden’s Partner Met With Secretary of State John Kerry

August 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

An alleged meeting between then-secretary of state John Kerry and Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s business partner, made headlines on Sunday, contradicting claims by Democrats and the media that the first son sold only the "illusion of access" to his father's power. The post ‘Illusion of Access'?: Hunter Biden’s Partner Met With Secretary of State John Kerry appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...