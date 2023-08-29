The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Post-Debate Poll Shows Rival Within Margin of Error of Trump in Head-to-Head Matchup in Key Race

August 29, 2023   |   Tags:

Former President Donald Trump’s decision to skip the first GOP debate in the 2024 presidential race doesn’t seem to have moved the needle on his lead nationally in a dramatic […] The post Post-Debate Poll Shows Rival Within Margin of Error of Trump in Head-to-Head Matchup in Key Race appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x