The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Robotyne Has Been Liberated’: Ukraine Says It’s Captured Crucial Village in Push To Split Russian Forces

August 29, 2023   |   Tags:

Ukraine said on Monday its troops had liberated the southeastern settlement of Robotyne and were trying to push farther south in their two-month-old counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces. The post 'Robotyne Has Been Liberated': Ukraine Says It's Captured Crucial Village in Push To Split Russian Forces appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x