‘Robotyne Has Been Liberated’: Ukraine Says It’s Captured Crucial Village in Push To Split Russian Forces

August 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Ukraine said on Monday its troops had liberated the southeastern settlement of Robotyne and were trying to push farther south in their two-month-old counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces. The post 'Robotyne Has Been Liberated': Ukraine Says It's Captured Crucial Village in Push To Split Russian Forces appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...