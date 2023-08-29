‘Robotyne Has Been Liberated’: Ukraine Says It’s Captured Crucial Village in Push To Split Russian Forces
Ukraine said on Monday its troops had liberated the southeastern settlement of Robotyne and were trying to push farther south in their two-month-old counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces. The post 'Robotyne Has Been Liberated': Ukraine Says It's Captured Crucial Village in Push To Split Russian Forces appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
