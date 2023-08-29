Tragic Murder-Suicide in Lake Wales: Mother Takes the Lives of Her Children Amid Custody Dispute

August 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In an alleged murder-suicide, Brandy Hutchins, a woman residing in Lake Wales, tragically ended the lives of her two children before afterwards taking her own life. The motivation for this destructive action seems to stem from the outcome of a legal dispute over child custody with her former spouse. Hutchins was mandated by the court to relinquish custody of her 10-year-old kid to his father; nevertheless, she failed to adhere to the court's directive.



