U.S. Strategic Command Hosts Former Iranian Official Who Bragged About Efforts To Assassinate U.S. Leaders

August 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

U.S. military leaders earlier this month hosted a former top Iranian official who came under fire last year for bragging about the hardline regime’s efforts to assassinate American leaders. The post U.S. Strategic Command Hosts Former Iranian Official Who Bragged About Efforts To Assassinate U.S. Leaders appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...