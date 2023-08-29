Under Pressure, Pentagon Restricts Program That Allows Colleges With CCP Outposts To Receive Taxpayer Funds

August 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Pentagon has placed restrictions on a policy that would have allowed American colleges to receive taxpayer funds while hosting Chinese spy outposts, a decision that follows a congressional pressure campaign and Washington Free Beacon report exposing the funding loophole. The post Under Pressure, Pentagon Restricts Program That Allows Colleges With CCP Outposts To Receive Taxpayer Funds appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...