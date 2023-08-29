. . . Warning: The Expansion of BRICS Means De-Dollarization Is Here

August 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Note: The information provided by The Liberty Daily or any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Liberty Daily benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

In 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article warning that the rise of the coalition of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) posed an existential threat to the U.S. Dollar and its dominance across the globe. The article was quickly taken down with no explanation, but the message was crystal clear. That same message has been echoed repeatedly by financial and non-financial news outlets, though only those in alternative media have been ringing the alarm bells very loudly.

The end of summer, 2023, marks the true beginning of the worldwide efforts for “de-dollarization.” It’s been in progress for a while, but the August BRICS meeting was essentially an announcement of the beginning of the end for the U.S. Dollar as six more members were added while dozens wait to join the ranks.

Of particular concern is the fact that Saudi Arabia has joined BRICS. This means the Petrodollar is officially in the crosshairs and the Dollar’s status as the world reserve currency is in jeopardy. Many economists and geopolitical analysts are now saying that De-Dollarization and a crashing of the U.S. economy is not a question of “if” but “when”?

Making matters worse, the Biden-Harris regime seems far more concerned about spreading pronouns and gender inclusivity around the globe than defending our currency’s status. They either don’t realize the dangers we’re facing or they are knowingly engaged in the decimation of our nation’s wealth. Are they simply stupid or fully evil?

Anyone who has either been on the fence about physical precious metals or who have never considered investing in them should take a very close look as soon as possible. Whether hedging one’s on-hand holdings with gold and silver in the safe or defending their retirement accounts through rollover or transfer into self-directed IRAs, it behooves Americans who are seeing what’s happening around us to contact one or both of our precious metals sponsors.

Gold companies are not created equal. In fact, the vast majority of them thrive on taking advantage of concerned Americans and overcharging for their services. This is why The Liberty Daily hand-selected two America First companies to recommend to our readers. Advisor Metals is a small company that specializes in bullion while Genesis Gold Group is a larger company that specializes in numismatics. Both can help their customers secure retirement or wealth with physical precious metals.

If De-Dollarization is not stopped, it will likely creep until it suddenly crashes everything, The U.S. Dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency is the only thing that has prevented us from being crushed under the weight of over $30 trillion in national debt. That protection is being lifted rapidly, and while it may be construed as “fearmongering” to warn of such things, those in the know would see it as a valid and necessary warning of what’s coming in our near future.

Hope for the best. Prepare for the worst. Regardless of whether BRICS succeeds or not, it make sense for Americans to shift what they can into the “smart money” as soon as possible.

Contact Genesis Gold Group or Advisor Metals today.

The post . . . Warning: The Expansion of BRICS Means De-Dollarization Is Here appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...