8 Signs That We Are Right On The Verge Of A Major Credit Card Debt Crisis
August 30, 2023 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYWe aren’t quite there yet, but an enormous credit card debt crisis is definitely brewing. Americans are becoming increasingly dependent on their credit cards to make ends meet from month to month, the percentage of us that are carrying balances from month to month is growing, and the average rate of interest on such balances …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments