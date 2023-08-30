The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Particular Dangers’: Canada Issues US Travel Warning for ‘Two Spirit’ and ‘LGBTQI+’ Citizens

August 30, 2023   |   Tags:

Canada, citing the risk of potential dangers, is advising "two spirit" and "LGBTQI+" travelers planning trips to the United States to check how they might be affected by recently passed laws in some states. The post ‘Particular Dangers’: Canada Issues US Travel Warning for ‘Two Spirit’ and ‘LGBTQI+’ Citizens appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


