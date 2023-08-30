Pro-Lifers Found Guilty On All Charges & Taken Into Custody

August 30, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Possibility of 11-Year Prison Sentence Looms Today, after a brief trial, five pro-lifers were found guilty of all charges and taken into custody immediately. The charges were directly related to their actions in October 2020 when they blocked the entrance to Washington Surgi-Clinic, a late-term abortion facility in Washington D.C., where babies can be killed up to birth. This …



Read More...