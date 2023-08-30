The Left is Irate After Suspects Face Death Penalty for ‘Unlawful Sexual Conduct,’ One Victim Was 12 Years Old

August 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Two men are facing trial in Uganda for “aggravated homosexuality” for two separate incidents, but CNN’s reporting may lead some readers to believe that they are simply victims of so-called […] The post The Left is Irate After Suspects Face Death Penalty for 'Unlawful Sexual Conduct,' One Victim Was 12 Years Old appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...