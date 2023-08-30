The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Numbers Are In: Here’s How Much Trump Made Off the Mugshot Democrats Insisted Upon

This is probably not the result Democrats were looking for. Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has brought in more than $9.4 million since his mugshot was released to the public […] The post The Numbers Are In: Here's How Much Trump Made Off the Mugshot Democrats Insisted Upon appeared first on The Western Journal.


