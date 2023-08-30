Trump Says He Has ‘No Choice’ But to Lock People Up if He Returns to White House ‘Because They’re Doing It to Us’

August 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he might have no choice but to use the resources of the federal government to go after people who are using the justice […] The post Trump Says He Has 'No Choice' But to Lock People Up if He Returns to White House 'Because They're Doing It to Us' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...