WHO’s Terrorist Teddy Announces New COVID Tyranny After Many Governments Won’t Comply With WHO’s Foolish Dictates (Video)

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization’s Director-General who isn’t even a trained medical doctor but was a terrorist in his own country and bankrupt them, has decided he knows what’s best for governments of the world to do in spite of the fact that they don’t want to follow his directives. Now, he’s issuing …



Read More...