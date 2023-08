‘Israel Lobby’ Author Takes Cash from ‘Putin-Approved’ Think Tank

August 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The realist scholar John Mearsheimer, best known for his tome The Israel Lobby, has a curious acknowledgement in the preface of his latest book, How States Think: The Rationality of Foreign Policy. The post ‘Israel Lobby’ Author Takes Cash from ‘Putin-Approved’ Think Tank appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...