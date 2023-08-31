The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Warnock’s Church Resumes Evictions From Low-Income Apartment Building as It Enriches the Senator

August 31, 2023   |   Tags:

With Sen. Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) safe and secure in the Senate for the next six years, his church is back to doing what it does best: enriching its pastor and evicting residents of its low-income apartment building. The post Warnock's Church Resumes Evictions From Low-Income Apartment Building as It Enriches the Senator appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x